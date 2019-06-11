DCMH hosting annual Healthy Fair

GREENSBURG — Local residents who wish to learn more about their health and what Decatur County Memorial Hospital offers should consider attending an event scheduled to take place next week.
The 12th annual DCMH Healthy Fair will be held from 9:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. June 19 at Greensburg Elementary School.
As DCMH representatives have said in the past, the event is beneficial to many who live and work in Decatur County.
Community members will be able to learn more about their health and their options when it comes to wellness.
Information will be provided at the local Healthy Fair that could positively impact the health of Decatur County residents.
The hope is to create a healthier Decatur County.
Last year, those who attended were offered free blood screenings, lipid profiles, blood pressure checks and more.
This year, free screenings include a lipid profile (cholesterol, triglycerides, HDL, LDL), blood pressure, body fat percentage, high risk cancer, vision, and others.
There are currently three scheduled health seminars.
The first begins at 10:30 a.m. and will feature Holly Pray and Audrey Fuller regarding nutrition and diabetes.
The second begins at 11:15 a.m. and will feature orthopedic surgeon Dr. Eric Tannenbaum.
The third is scheduled for noon and will feature Dr. Polly Moore regarding cardiology.
Also, adults who attend a health presentation will be entered to win one of the following prizes: Apple iPad, six burner gas grill or a 55-inch flat screen television. Those who enter must be present to win.
As always, children’s activities will be offered at the event.
This year, the Healthy Fair will have a Kids Discovery Factory, a bounce house, balloon animals and jump ropes.
A free Jimmy John’s lunch will also be provided.
To learn more about the DCMH Healthy Fair, call 812-663-1228.
Contact: Joshua Heath, 812-663-3111 x7401; joshua.heath@greensburgdailynews.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.