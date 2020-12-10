GREENSBURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital recently hosted a drive-thru tree lighting celebration featuring Santa, a few of his reindeer, and the elves from DCMH.
“In the two hours we held the event, 652 community members drove/rode through our campus and enjoyed seeing Santa, reindeer, and the lights,” said DCMH Marketing and Communications Manager Amy Shearer.
The event, which followed the Main Street Greensburg’s “Once Upon a Town” earlier in the day, was originally planned like events from years before.
Unfortunately, because of the pandemic strolling about the DCMH campus caroling, enjoying hot cocoa and looking at the beautiful displays was not advisable.
“DCMH and Main Street Greensburg planned the event for several weeks. It was important to both organizations to keep the spirit of Christmas alive this year,” said Shearer. “We were thrilled at the outcome!”
Santa gave treat bags to all children until he ran out, and then handed out candy canes, and many of those present enjoyed Christmas cookies.
Adults were given an entry card when they entered the hospital campus which were placed in a basket when they left. The 35 Christmas trees on display were donated by Patterson’s Nursery and were given away to lucky families as door prizes. The grand prize winner, Karen Myers, won a 55-inch smart TV.
“We were not prepared for such a large crowd, but it seemed to spark joy in the adults and our staff as well,” said Shearer. “Overall, the evening exceeded our expectations and was a great event for the community.”
