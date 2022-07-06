Greensburg, IN (47240)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. A few storms may be severe. High 92F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%..

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening. Cloudy skies after midnight. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. Low around 70F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.