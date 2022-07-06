GREENSBURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital recently held a groundbreaking ceremony for a new rehab facility and medical office building that is scheduled for completion in 2023.
The 28,000 square foot facility will be home to a state-of-the-art rehabilitation facility including services in physical therapy, occupational therapy, speech therapy, cardiac rehab and pulmonary rehab.
Additionally, it will include an orthopedic clinic with onsite x-ray, a foot/ankle clinic, and exam rooms for primary care, internal medicine and specialty care.
DCMH President and CEO Rex McKinney opened the ceremony by talking about the journey it has been to bring the new rehabilitation facility to Decatur County and how excited he is on behalf of everyone at DCMH for this expansion.
“Our Rehab Services team is extraordinary, he said. "Our community, team members and clinicians deserve an extraordinary space to help facilitate excellent care and service to our community well into the future.”
Alongside McKinney, Dr.Anjum Fazlani, internal medicine specialist and medical director of rehab services, offered a few remarks. He spoke about the trust DCMH patients have to receive quality care and the ways in which this expansion will continue to do so.
Dr. Mieasha Barksdale, foot and ankle surgeon, additionally offered remarks.
“This facility will create a bridge to better serve the community,” Dr. Barksdale said.
Lastly, board of trustees chairperson Larry Rueff explained the significance of having high quality hospital facilities in a thriving community. He acknowledged the board of directors recognizes the impact this facility will have on patients and the community long-term, and is proud to support the work of the DCMH team.
In a ceremonious moment, ground was then broken by key stakeholders of the facility. Members of the DCMH Board of Trustees, Hospital Foundation Board of Directors, and team members of the Rehabilitation Services Department participated in the ceremony.
