DCMH HOSTS LUNCH 'N LEARN

K. Rowland | DCMH | Fifty Spirit of Women members gathered recently at a Lunch 'n Learn at Decatur County Memorial Hospital to become more educated on the signs of cancer and ways to protect themselves. The session, free to members of Spirit of Women, featured oncology nurse Jill Weberding, who focused on signs, treatments and ways of recognizing certain types of cancer. “Skin cancer is the most common cancer diagnosed in the U.S.," Weberding said. "One in five people will be diagnosed with some type of skin cancer by the age of 70. As scary as those numbers are, it also is one of the most preventable and treatable. That’s why offering programs like these in the community is so important. We truly have the ability to provide education that can save lives.” Spirit of Women hosts free Lunch 'n Learns throughout the year. If interested in becoming a member or for more information contact Kristin Rowland at 812-663-1325. If you are interested in the skin certification program for yourself or employees, DCMH also hosted a "Recognizing Skin Cancer Certification," of which four local businesses took advantage.
