GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital was proud to be part of the ribbon cutting at the fully renovated Medical Arts Plaza. In addition to enhancing primary care offices and patient care spaces, the entrance and public restrooms of the Medical Arts Plaza were also renovated.
The Medical Arts Plaza, located at 955 N. Michigan Avenue, Greensburg, has been in need of renovations for some time.
“I think it’s huge for our patients just to have a nice, modern facility,” said Dr. Mary McCullough, physician at Tree City Medical Partners (TCMP). “I’ve been here the longest, so I’ve definitely seen that this has been needed for a long time.”
Staff were incredibly flexible during the renovation, working together to squeeze into different areas of the office as each part of the renovation took place.
“I think our staff really handled it well. We all really appreciate having a great facility,” said Dr. McCullough.
“And it’s great to have new rooms and new furniture,” added Dr. Arthur Alunday, TCMP physician.
One of the most innovative parts of this renovation was the input from current providers.
“We had meetings where staff, physicians and providers designed the spaces and selected what they needed to provide excellent care to patients,” said Dr. McCullough.
“I’m very proud of this facility, but what makes me most proud is how our team designed it and made it all happen. Our team provides great care to our community and now they have a great space and equipment to support them,” said Rex McKinney, President and CEO of Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
Although the renovation was quite an undertaking, everyone agrees it was a worthwhile endeavor.
“It’s been a process, but it’s been a good one,” said Shelly Walsman, TCMP Nurse Practitioner. “The care that we’ll be able to give to our patients in a new, modern-looking facility means a lot.”
