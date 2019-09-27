GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital recently hosted a lunch and learn event focused on sepsis management, part of an ongoing series of continuing educational opportunities for hospital providers and staff.
“Sepsis: The Newest Frontier” was presented Sept. 11 by Thomas Ferry, M.D., and Kathryn Miley, DNP, FNP-BC, both with the hospital’s Pulmonology and Internal Medicine. At this presentation, the team discussed evaluation of patients with suspected sepsis and the current clinical approach and protocols used in the management of sepsis.
On Oct. 16, Dr. Ferry and Kathy Miley will discuss the early signs and symptoms of sepsis with representatives from extended care facilities, home health agencies and hospice agencies. Sepsis is a potentially life-threatening condition caused by the body’s response to an infection and occurs when an infection triggers a chain reaction throughout the body that can damage multiple organ systems. The presentation will also highlight evidence-based treatment for optimal outcomes in residents and clients with sepsis.
Dr. Ferry is a board-certified pulmonologist who provides both inpatient and outpatient services to the Decatur County community. Miley is a board-certified nurse practitioner who works alongside Dr. Ferry to treat patients with conditions such as asthma, COPD, influenza, pneumonia, tuberculosis, sleep apnea and numerous other lung diseases. They possess specialized knowledge and skill in the diagnosis and treatment of pulmonary (lung) conditions and diseases.
For more information, visit dcmh.net or call 812-663-4331.
About DCMH
Founded in 1922, DCMH was built as a memorial to Decatur County residents who fought and died for our country in World War I. Located in Greensburg, Ind., Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) provides a wide range of valuable services to the community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.