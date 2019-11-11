GREENSBURG - Veterans, their family members, members of the general public and Decatur County Memorial Hospital administrators and staff gathered 'round the flag pole in front of the main entrance at the local hospital for a Veterans Day program Monday morning.
Dennis Fogle, Director of the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County, provided a few opening comments.
He reminded those present the hospital was originally established as a memorial to veterans who served in World War I, and that we all continue to benefit from the dedication and sacrifices members of our armed forces demonstrate and make on a daily basis.
U.S. Army Vietnam veteran Dale Gauck, who served from 1969 to 1971, then raised the flag as the "Elite Edition," a choral group from Greensburg Community High School, sang the National Anthem.
Izzy Reese, a DCMH employee and U.S. Army veteran who served from 1976 to 1984 and again from 2001 to 2008, time that included participation in Operation Iraqi Freedom, led those present in a recitation of the Pledge of Allegiance.
The Decatur County Honor Guard, based out of Greensburg American Legion Post 129, then provided an armed salute.
A member of the Honor Guard also played "Taps," a song traditionally associated with the remembrance of fallen military brothers and sisters in arms.
Fogle made some brief closing remarks that included thanking those veterans on hand as well as everyone who turned out to honor them, and the Elite Edition sang a song that recognized each branch of military service.
Following the program at the flag pole, which was the second in what the hospital hopes will be a long-running local Veterans Day tradition, the veterans in attendance and their guests were invited to a free lunch provided by the hospital's cafeteria, the Lincoln Cafe.
