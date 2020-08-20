GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital and The Milk Bank are excited to announce that as of Aug. 25, DCMH is an official Milk Depot site.
A Milk Depot is a site where approved donor mothers can drop off frozen, surplus breast milk. The milk is transported to The Milk Bank in Indianapolis to be pasteurized and distributed to NICUs and outpatient families throughout the Midwest.
Ideal candidates for milk donors are non-smoking women in good general health who take limited or no medications or herbal supplements. For clarification on eligibility, contact The Milk Bank at 317-536-1670 or visit themilkbank.org/donate-milk.
The Milk Bank’s Executive Director, Freedom Kolb shared, "The Milk Bank is thrilled to partner with DCMH. Their commitment to increasing the awareness of the life-saving benefits of human milk is essential to advancing public health throughout the east central Indiana region. We are so proud to collaborate in the fight against infant mortality."
“DCMH is excited to be a Milk Depot for The Milk Bank helping ensure that all mothers have the option of human milk for their infants. Donating milk can have an impact on both the donor and the recipient - for the donor it can be empowering and fulfilling, and for medically fragile infants, it can potentially be life saving,” said Anne Meer, Lactation Consultant at DCMH.
In the absence of an infant’s own mother’s milk, pasteurized donor human milk (PDHM) offers many of the same benefits, such as optimal nutrition, easy digestibility, and immunologic protection against organisms and diseases. The Milk Bank aims to encourage breastfeeding mothers and provide PDHM for any infant or child with medical necessity.
About The Milk Bank
The Milk Bank was established to improve health outcomes for premature and ill infants, foster better health for children and decrease health care expenditures. The Milk Bank receives human milk from carefully screened donors, pasteurizes, freezes and distributes it throughout the United States. As a nonprofit, community-supported entity, The Milk Bank is the first and only donor human milk bank in Indiana. The Milk Bank is a proud member of the Human Milk Banking Association of North America.
About Decatur County Memorial Hospital
Since its founding in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) has provided a wide range of valuable services to the community. DCMH advances the health and wellness of the community by providing quality care, leadership and education.
To learn more about DCMH history, management and services, visit www.dcmh.net or call 812-663-4331.
Decatur County Memorial Hospital is accredited by DNV-GL.
