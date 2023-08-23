Decatur County Memorial Hospital was recently recognized for two distinct accomplishments on the same day.
DCMH has been ranked #1 in the nation for having the fastest median time to transfer a patient to another facility for acute coronary intervention by CMS.
CMS, or Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, is the U.S. federal agency that helps users find information about the quality of care at more than 4,000 Medicare-certified hospitals across the nation.
This rating from CMS considers the time from when a patient enters Decatur County Memorial Hospital with a heart attack to the time, in minutes, in which a patient can be transferred to another hospital, if necessary.
Decatur County Memorial Hospital is a Critical Access Hospital. This designation is designed to improve access to healthcare by keeping essential services in rural communities. DCMH develops agreements with acute care hospitals related to patient referral and transfer, communication, and emergency and non-emergency patient transportation to receive the designation.
Interim Executive Director for Nursing Katie Lykins said, “The dedication and hard work of DCMH team members allows for life-saving measures like this to be possible. DCMH’s impeccable efficiency, ability to think, move quickly, and involve several teams allows us to put our patients first in every situation.”
Not only was DCMH recognized as being #1 in the nation last week, but they were also invited to the Indiana Statehouse by Governor Eric J. Holcomb and Indiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers for a ceremony honoring organizations in operation for 100 or 50 consecutive years. Awards were presented to 262 organizations statewide for achieving these milestones in the years 2020 to 2023.
President/CEO Rex McKinney accepted the Century Business Award on behalf of Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
DCMH celebrated its 100 years of service in 2022 and remains truly honored to serve the Decatur County community. This award recognizes DCMH’s longevity and service to our employees, community, and the state.
DCMH was also represented by Mark Koors, Decatur County Commissioner; Dennis Fogle, Physician Recruiter & Compliance Officer; Liz McCoy, Marketing & Communications Manager; and Mandy Lohrum, Hospital Foundation Director.
“I am proud of the DCMH team and honored to be able to work alongside them in serving the Decatur County community. This distinction is an incredible accomplishment for our organization. We look forward to the next 100 years!” said McKinney.
To learn more about DCMH providers and services, visit dcmh.net.
