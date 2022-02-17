GREENSBURG - To kick off events celebrating Decatur County Memorial Hospital's 100th anniversary the hospital recently unveiled its newly constructed History Wall in their main lobby.
Timed to mark 100 years after the award winning facility first opened its doors in February 1922, the festive event offered DCMH's board members, medical staff and city leaders the first opportunity to see the impressive 25-foot span of plexiglas and glass. Containing documents and artifacts ranging from photos to medical instruments to vintage medical staff garb, the installation even features a flat-screen television playing a video that tells the history of the hospital.
DCMH is planning multiple events during 2022 to coincide with its 100th anniversary. Many of the events will be opportunities for DCMH to give back to the community that has supported the facility over the past century.
Among those events:
• February – Unveiling of a History Wall featuring a timeline and historical artifacts.
• March – Marking “National Nutrition Month” with the construction of a “100” out of canned food items and subsequently donating those non-perishable items to Greensburg Bread of Life.
• April – In conjunction with Decatur County Recycling, DCMH is participating in the Community Clean-Up Challenge.
• May 14 – A community-wide “Centennial Celebration” marked by an official ceremony and the release of a book detailing DCMH history.
• July – Fourth of July parade festivities and partnering with Greensburg Parks & Recreation to sponsor community fireworks.
• August 6 – Hosting a community pool party. For every person in attendance, DCMH is donating $2 to the Decatur County Animal Shelter.
• October 8 – 100 mile relay race to benefit the Speranza House.
• December 2 – Annual "Holiday Lane" event in partnership with local businesses.
According to DCMH president and CEO Rex McKinney, “When Decatur County Community Hospital opened its doors on February 4, 1922, there is no doubt that its doctors, nurses, and support staff had little idea of what the next 100 years would bring. Our hospital and our community have benefited from incredible medical advancements that allow babies to thrive, cancers to be cured, and chronic illnesses to be managed. I have had the privilege of leading this staff of healthcare professionals for nearly five years now. Because of their effort and dedication to providing exceptional quality of care to our community, DCMH is rated among the top 10% of hospitals in the entire country and the top 7% in the State of Indiana. That quality of care is what our community has come to expect and certainly deserves. I am proud of the DCMH team and honored to be able to work alongside them serving the Decatur County community.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.