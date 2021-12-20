GREENSBURG – Annie Wilkison, RN, an oncology nurse with Decatur County Memorial Hospital, was among healthcare workers from around the state honored at the recent Indiana Society of Chicago 116th Annual Dinner.
The event recognizes and celebrates the accomplishments of businesses, colleges, universities, and healthcare organizations doing extraordinary things to make Indiana the great state it is by awarding individuals as Hoosiers of the Year.
Along with honoring a few individuals, the group recognized the many Hoosiers from across our great state who have gone above and beyond the call of duty in their care of COVID-19 patients. The many sacrifices and unselfish care provided by first responders of all types – police officers, fire fighters, EMTs, nurses, doctors, or any other individual with a compelling story of courage.
In honoring Wilkison, her co-workers noted, “During the pandemic, Annie has worked full-time in oncology while also contributing her medical skills to COVID patients in a local nursing home, the emergency department, medical surgical unit, and satellite infusion center, as well as a variety of other areas, fulfilling day, night, and weekend shifts without hesitation. Annie is a compassionate, empathetic, and irreplaceable member of the DCMH team who deeply cares about the Decatur County community.”
“She is always quick to volunteer, easily recognizes the needs of patients and fellow staff, and responds immediately. Throughout the pandemic and beyond, Annie truly embodies DCMH’s core values of Community, Quality, Compassion, and Integrity, and helps to make DCMH a CMS-rated 5 Star organization,” stated Cathy Wichman, Chief Nursing Officer.
Wilkison was one of 17 Hoosiers honored during the event. In addition to the honorees, attendees included Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb, Lt. Governor Suzanne Crouch and Purdue University President Mitch Daniels. Miss Indiana 2021 Braxton Kennedy Hiser was on hand to sing both the National Anthem as well as the beloved Hoosier favorite and official state song penned by Paul Dresser, “On the Banks of the Wabash.”
Information provided
