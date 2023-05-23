GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Memorial Hospital Amazing Race that recently aired took teams (departments) on a journey across the DCMH campus in a race to the finish.
The event coincided with Hospital Week and Nurses Week across the nation, and DCMH rose to the occasion in acknowledging its staff.
Hospital Week is a time to honor dedicated healthcare professionals, including doctors, nurses, technicians, administrators, and support staff, who work tirelessly to ensure the delivery of high-quality and compassionate care.
Hospital Week serves as a reminder of the invaluable contributions DCMH makes to saving lives, promoting wellness, and engaging with the community, all while celebrating the achievements of our staff.
The week began with a hospital-wide cookout where several staff members received recognition for their years of service to DCMH and continued with several other activities to show appreciation to the DCMH team.
The Amazing Race allowed departments to work together and complete challenges like drawing positive chalk artwork on the campus sidewalks and utilizing DCMH’s walking trail.
In the end, the Dietary Department came out victorious!
Nurses Week is an annual celebration dedicated to honoring the exceptional contributions of nurses worldwide. It serves as a reminder of the vital role these healthcare professionals play in patient care.
During this week, DCMH came together to express gratitude and appreciation for our nurses’ dedication, compassion, and expertise provided to individuals, families, and our community.
Along with being exceptional caretakers within their role with DCMH, they are also compassionate community members who go above and beyond to support and uplift their community.
Their dedication and selflessness demonstrate their commitment to healthcare and their deep-rooted desire to make a positive difference in the lives of those around them.
Nurses at DCMH understand that caring for the community extends beyond the clinical setting. They actively seek opportunities to contribute their time and skills to give back to our community.
In addition to the 224.75 hours devoted by nursing staff to the community in 2023 thus far, DCMH nursing staff and their families also participated in a park cleanup at Rebecca Park and Buell Trail this past week. DCMH’s Chaplain performed the Blessing of the Hands ceremony to bless and acknowledge all hands that deliver compassionate patient care.
Hospital Week and Nurses Week were excellent opportunities to recognize the team at DCMH – all while working together and having fun.
Information provided
