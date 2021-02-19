GREENSBURG - Applications for the Decatur County Memorial Hospital medical assistant apprenticeship program are due April 30. DCMH will pay the full tuition of any senior or graduating senior from Decatur County. To receive the paid tuition, participants must commit to work with DCMH for one year, as well as part-time during the program. The school will be chosen by Decatur County Memorial Hospital and tuition will be paid directly to the school.
Medical assistants work alongside physicians, mainly in outpatient or ambulatory care facilities, such as medical offices and clinics, according to the American Association of Medical Assistants. Medical assisting is one of the nation's careers growing much faster than average for all occupations, according to the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics, attributing job growth to the following:
• Predicted surge in the number of physicians' offices and outpatient care facilities
• Technological advancements
• Growing number of elderly Americans who need medical treatment
DCMH is committed to helping prepare healthcare professionals for the future. The apprenticeship program serves as both a recruitment tool as well as a community service.
To be considered for the apprenticeship applications must include:
• Completed application
• Transcript of grades from your most recently attended school, if no prior work history
• A 200-word essay
• A recommendation from a current or former teacher, if graduating senior, or a former or current work colleague
• A recommendation from another person of your choosing
The applicant is responsible for contacting the two references listed on the application and asking them to submit letters of recommendation directly to the Human Resources department at DCMH by the April 30 deadline. Those chosen to participate in the program will have an interview with the selection committee. Applicants will be notified by May 28 of their acceptance.
For more information or to apply for the program, visit https://www.dcmh.net/careers/join-our-team/dcmh-ma-apprenticeship-program/.
ABOUT DECATUR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Founded in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital provides a wide range of valuable services to the community including high-value patient-centered care, leadership and education. DCMH is accredited by the DNV GL (International Healthcare Accreditation). To learn more about our history, management and services, visit dcmh.net or call 812-663-4331.
