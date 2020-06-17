GREENSBURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) recently partnered with Prairie Farms to distribute 4,300 gallons of free milk to the Greensburg/Decatur County community.
Participants were directed to the Prairie Farms truck located in the parking lot behind the hospital and promptly received their free milk from many volunteers. From there, many participants dispersed the gallons throughout the community, reaching the elderly, churches, shelters, and others in need.
“DCMH was definitely the place to be this past Saturday,” DCMH President and CEO Rex McKinney said. “Within a two hour 15-minute period we had a few hundred people drive to our campus and receive free milk. Many people requested several gallons to support neighbors, family members and community groups. Community is one of our core values, and we were delighted to have this opportunity to serve.”
DCMH staff were joined by other volunteers including Greensburg Mayor Joshua Marsh and firefighters from Greensburg Fire Department.
When asked about the event, Mayor Marsh said, “It’s no doubt that COVID-19 has had an adverse effect on the residents of Greensburg. This giveaway was just one of the many ways our community can come together to assist those who need a hand up during these difficult times.”
DCMH also recently held a successful milk giveaway at the IGA in Versailles with help from DCMH staff, IGA employees and Versailles Fire and Rescue.
Organizers thank the volunteers for their hard work and the members of the community that made the events truly valuable.
