GREENSBURG - Established in 2016 for the convenience of both patients and area community members, the Decatur County Memorial Hospital Retail Pharmacy is celebrating its fifth anniversary this month.
Since opening its doors, the pharmacy has served nearly 13,000 patients.
According to Pharmacy Director Alyssa Kramer, the pharmacy provides a valuable service to the community.
“We are very proud of the service we provide to the community, from easy access to their prescriptions to a number of programs designed to reduce the cost of their prescription medicines and contributing to their overall health and well-being,” Kramer said.
Programs of note include:
• Pharmacy Supervisor Matt Weber offering annual, customized reviews of Medicare Part D plans for patients. Over the last three years, he has helped patients save more than $125,000 by choosing the plan best suited to their needs.
• Nearly 1,100 diabetic meters and 3,500 boxes of test strips provided at no cost since 2016, a value of approximately $30,000.
• Nearly 500 pounds of unused prescriptions returned since 2019 when the drug take-back boxes were installed.
The DCMH Retail Pharmacy offers both a drive-thru and a walk-in retail area, as well as free home delivery in Decatur County. The pharmacy accepts all major insurances, offers discounted over-the-counter-medications, and has an easy prescription transfer process.
A Prescription Savings Plan is available for many common prescription drugs at $4 for a 30-day supply and $10 for a 90-day supply. Patients who are uninsured and qualify under DCMH’s financial assistance program may also be eligible for prescription discounts.
For more information about programs and services at the DCMH Pharmacy, call 812-663-1250.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.