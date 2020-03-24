GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital recently initiated updated procedures for visitors and employees effective Sunday, March 22, 2020.
Based on the latest CDC guidelines, the new procedures are designed to keep everyone safe and healthy during the COVID-19 outbreak.
The following procedures have been put into place.
• Everyone entering will be screened at designated screening stations. Screening will include temperature assessment of each person. The DCMH main entrance remains open and accessible.
• Screening precautions are in place at all DCMH locations: Tree City Medical Partners, Decatur County Primary Care, Women’s Care, and DCMH Well Clinic.
• Physicians and providers at DCMH have implemented the ability to provide Facetime video visits with patients. Those in need should contact the DCMH call center at 812-222-DOCS.
• Visitor restrictions have been enhanced. Visitation is limited to one parent/guardian for pediatric patients and one spouse/partner per OB patient in the Women’s Center. No other visitors are permitted at this time. Alternate forms of communication between patients and family members will be arranged by DCMH team members.
• Outpatient services are limited to urgent and immediate care needs.
• All public meetings scheduled to be held within DCMH facilities continue to be suspended.
• Lincoln Café in DCMH is serving patients and employees. Meals on Wheels continues to be supported by DCMH.
• The pharmacy is open to drive-thru and delivery services only. To utilize complimentary pharmacy delivery within Decatur County, call 812-663-1250.
“Our team is so thankful for the community support and cooperation provided to our caregivers during this time. Our team works each day to ensure patients, families and our community are kept safe and healthy. Our priority is and has always been the community and the patients we serve,” stated Rex McKinney, President and CEO.
If you have any questions or concerns, visit the DCMH website at www.dcmh.net/covid19 or call the COVID-19 hotline at 812-560-5450.
Information provided by DCMH
