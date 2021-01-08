GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital has been named one of America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care by the Women’s Choice Award®, America’s trusted referral source for the best in healthcare. The award signifies that DCMH is in the top 100 of 4,542 U.S. hospitals offering emergency care services.
The methodology for America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care award is unique in that it combines Hospital Consumer Assessment of Healthcare Providers and Systems (HCAHPS) survey results with primary research about women’s healthcare preferences. The award recognizes excellence in emergency care based on several process of care measures focused on time patients spent in the emergency department, including:
● Total Time Spent in the Emergency Department
● Time from Admission to a Room
● Percent of Emergency Patients Who Left Without Being Seen
Criteria for selecting DCMH as one of America’s Best also included the percentage of patients who came to the emergency department with stroke symptoms who received brain scan results within 45 minutes of arrival. Also included this year were hospitals that performed well in responding to patients showing symptoms of severe sepsis, a very dangerous condition. The awarded hospitals represent those with emergency departments with average measure times in the highest 25th to 50th percentile in the country. Hospitals received additional credit if they have an accredited trauma center.
The award is especially significant given that long waits and high crowding can negatively impact patient outcomes, including patients leaving without receiving medical treatment, longer overall length of hospital stay and an increase in mortality rates.
“We are very proud to have been chosen as an award recipient, representing the hospitals that have met the highest standards for emergency care. Our emergency nursing, physician and support staff has works diligently each day to provide the best in emergency care for our community,” said Rex McKinney, CEO of Decatur County Memorial Hospital.”
“We have found that recommendations are an important consideration used by women in selecting a hospital for themselves and their family. By helping women know which hospitals in their area provide the best critical care, we are able to help them make better decisions, especially when it comes to emergency situations,” says Delia Passi, CEO and Founder of the Women’s Choice Award. “Women make over 80% of healthcare decisions and have demanding lifestyles and we help simplify her life by making it easy for her to find the best care in those stressful emergency situations.”
For more information about the America’s Best Hospitals for Emergency Care, please visit https://womenschoiceaward.com/best-emergency-care
ABOUT THE WOMEN’S CHOICE AWARD®
The Women’s Choice Award for Best Hospitals™ is a trusted referral source and coveted credential that identifies the nation’s best hospitals based on robust criteria that includes relevant clinical performance, patient satisfaction and appropriate accreditations. The Best Hospitals demonstrate exceptional ratings, providing the highest level of care and commitment to their patients’ health and well-being. The Women's Choice Award is the only designation that takes into consideration the preferences of women when selecting a hospital. Visit http://www.womenschoiceaward.com/ to learn more.
