GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) Women’s Center/OB department earned the 2022 INspire Hospital of Distinction award this week from the Indiana Hospital Association. INspire recognizes the delivery of best-practice care for Hoosier moms and babies coupled with excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
The Women’s Center/OB department achieved this elite award for the second year in a row by demonstrating success across five identified categories including safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco, perinatal substance use and safety bundles.
“Our incredible team is dedicated to providing quality care and education to our mothers and newborns. We will continue to focus on educating staff and patients on best practices to reduce infant and maternal mortality,” Tammy Sidell, DCMH Women’s Center/OB manager, said.
DCMH Chief Nursing Officer, Cathy Wichman added, “To earn this distinction for the second year in a row is a testament to the dedication of our staff and the quality of leadership in our Women’s Center/OB department. I am proud of this team and the quality care they deliver. The demonstrated commitment to excellence is a benefit to our community and supports DCMH’s mission of advancing health and wellness by providing high-value patient-centered care, leadership and education.”
The Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.
Information provided
