GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) has received the 5 Star AchieveWELL designation through the Wellness Council of Indiana. The Wellness Council of Indiana developed the AchieveWELL program to assist employers in creating a corporate culture that encourages and supports employee health through workplace wellness efforts.
Decatur County Memorial Hospital’s designation demonstrates that the organization has developed a culture of health and well-being.
AchieveWELL is divided into three levels: 3 Star, 4 Star and 5 Star. Each level requires a set of standards to be achieved before an organization can qualify. Decatur County Memorial Hospital will be recognized at the 2020 Indiana Wellness Summit in Indianapolis, September 10-11, at The Westin Indianapolis
“Employee wellness programs are designed to create a culture of health and wellness in the workplace. Creating a health minded environment increases employee engagement and employee satisfaction which ultimately leads to happier employees that provide compassion and quality care to their patients. DCMH recognizes the importance of employee health and the impact it has on the hospital. The hospital strives to be the gateway to health and wellness within our community. The health opportunities offered to our staff, community and corporate partners are what drive the success of our program,” stated Janine Walter, Wellness Coordinator at DCMH.
The Wellness Council of Indiana is a wholly-owned subsidiary of the Indiana Chamber of Commerce. To learn more about the AchieveWELL process, visit https://www.wellnessindiana.org.
The Wellness Council of Indiana (WCI) works collaboratively to positively impact the economic vitality of the state of Indiana by evaluating and guiding workplaces and communities through the development of their own comprehensive health and wellness strategy.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.