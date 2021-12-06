GREENSBURG — The results of the American Heart Association 2021 Workplace Health Achievement Index were recently announced and Decatur County Memorial Hospital achieved national Silver Level recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health and well-being for their workforce.
DCMH is one of more than 450 organizations nationwide that completed the Index assessment this year, evaluating the time period of July 31, 2020 to June 30, 2021.
Of the organizations that completed the Index assessment, nearly all earned gold (43%), silver (31%) or bronze (19%) status
The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives for all, created the Index with its CEO Roundtable, a leadership collaborative of more than 45 members from some of America’s largest companies.
The Index is a web-based scorecard that evaluates the overall quality and comprehensiveness of a company’s workplace health program through a combination of best practices and a snapshot of a company’s aggregates employee heart health.
Studies show, healthy employees are more productive and use less sick time, and organizations who create a culture of health in the workplace can improve employee retention and organizational reputation.
“We are proud to achieve this recognition from the American Heart Association for prioritizing the health and well-being of our employees,” said DCMH CEO Rex McKinney. “Our organization remains committed to supporting the physical and mental well-being of our workforce, promoting professional and personal growth.”
In the new year, the American Heart Association will introduce a reimagined Index, the Workforce Well-Being Scorecard. Building on the legacy of the Workplace Health Achievement Index, the new Scorecard will provide organizations with a way to measure the total health and well-being of their workforce, including the importance of the mental well-being of employees.
Participating organizations will receive specific, evidence-informed tools and services to help build and maximize effective cultures of workforce health and well-being.
Information provided
