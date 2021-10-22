GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) was recognized this week by the Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with Governor Eric J. Holcomb and State Health Commissioner Kris Box, M.D., FACOG, for their commitment to infant and maternal health at the second annual INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition program.
INspire, funded by the Indiana Department of Health’s Safety PIN grant, was developed to implement the delivery of best practice care for Hoosier moms and babies and recognize hospitals for excellence in addressing key drivers of infant and maternal health.
Decatur County Memorial Hospital earned the INspire Hospital of Distinction recognition based on implementing best practices in six key areas, including infant safe sleep, breastfeeding, tobacco prevention and cessation, perinatal substance use, obstetric hemorrhage, and maternal hypertension.
“I am very proud of our team and the dedication each member has given to provide excellent care to our mothers and newborns. Educating staff and patients on best practices to reduce infant and maternal mortality will continue to be a priority in the DCMH Women’s Center,” Tammy Sidell, DCMH Women’s Center Manager, said.
“Indiana hospitals are grateful for the leadership of Gov. Holcomb and Dr. Box and are thrilled to be a partner in Indiana’s effort to reduce infant mortality,” IHA President Brian Tabor said. “We look forward to building on the progress we’ve made.”
Indiana Hospital Association serves as the professional trade association for more than 170 acute care, critical access, behavioral health, and other specialized hospitals in Indiana.
Information provided
