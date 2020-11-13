GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital has achieved a national silver level recognition for taking significant steps to build a culture of health in the workplace, according to the American Heart Association 2020 Workplace Health Achievement Index.
DCMH is one of 776 organizations that completed the Index assessment this year, evaluating the time period of July 30, 2019 to June 30, 2020.
The American Heart Association, a global force for longer, healthier lives, created the Index with its CEO Roundtable, a leadership collaborative of more than 45 members from some of America’s largest companies who are committed to applying evidence-based approaches to improve their employees’ overall health.
The Index is a web-based scorecard that looks at organizational best practices and aggregates employee health data to evaluate the overall quality and comprehensiveness of workplace health programs. Studies show that worksites with a culture of health with comprehensive, evidence-based policies and programs, and senior leadership support are more likely to have engaged employees and a healthier, more productive workforce.
“While we spend our days supporting the health and well-being of our community, it is essential that the health and well-being of our staff is equally prioritized,” said CEO Rex McKinney. “These individuals are not just staff; they are neighbors and friends who serve an incredibly important role in our community. We are committed to creating the best environment possible in which they can do their jobs.”
A unique feature of the Index is that it calculates an average heart health score for employees of participating companies that securely submit aggregate health data through Life’s Simple 7®, the American Heart Association’s definition of ideal cardiovascular health based on seven risk factors. Life’s Simple 7® includes smoking status, physical activity, weight, diet, blood glucose, cholesterol and blood pressure. Companies receive benchmarking reports that allow them to identify potential areas of improvement so that they can advance their annual performance and recognition.
ABOUT DCMH
Founded in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital provides a wide range of valuable services to the community including high-value patient-centered care, leadership and education. DCMH is accredited by the DNV.GL (International Healthcare Accreditation). To learn more about our history, management and services, visit dcmh.net or call 812-663-4331.
ABOUT AHA
The American Heart Association is dedicated to ensuring equitable health in all communities. Through collaboration with numerous organizations, and powered by millions of volunteers, AHA fund innovative research, advocate for the public’s health and share lifesaving resources. The Dallas-based organization has been a leading source of health information for nearly a century. Connect with the AHA on heart.org, Facebook, Twitter or by calling 1-800-AHA-USA1.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.