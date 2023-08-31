GREENSBURG – The Decatur County Memorial Hospital Board, which met Thursday, Aug. 24, discussed recently being nationally recognized, found out the new rehabilitation center being built just north of the hospital is expected to open early this fall, and tended to several other items of business.
DCMH recently received national recognition for cardiac patient care and quickly getting patients out of the Emergency Room and on to the next level of care, CEO Rex McKinney announced.
“These measures,” McKinney explained, “came out publicly a couple weeks ago. Decatur County Memorial Hospital has the best time in the nation.”
McKinney thanked the EMS and Emergency Department teams, saying, “There’s a lot of hands that play into this, but having our own EMS team is key in this success. We are very blessed to have an outstanding EMS team that is right here, on-site to transfer patients in immediate need.” McKinney finished by saying he’s “very proud of our entire organization.”
It was reported that the rehabilitation facility on Lincoln Street is expected to be complete in October with a move-in date for physical therapy in November.
Catherine Keck, chief financial officer, noted patient volume was down 10% in July, which impacted the month’s income. Gross inpatient and outpatient revenue was down 5.2%, something Keck said “is coming from our challenges with our pharmacy,” noting a team is working on that. Investment returns were strong during July. Board member Malcolm Myers read the financial report and summarized the highlights of July’s finance committee meeting. Seven audits were reviewed at last month’s finance committee meeting, and a retirement plan audit was completed.
The risk management committee met Aug. 1. Christine Norton was named director of compliance and risk management, board member Bryan Robbins shared, and phishing tests are continuing. Robbins said the IT department has seen an increased rate in people opening phishing test emails, which is partially because of some smartphones automatically opening emails.
Tammy Williams discussed the July planning committee meeting which looked at routines and the community health needs assessment. Williams noted, “We had the fair. It seems like there’s been a lot of activity with a lot of volunteer hours and just being out and visible. The county hospital did a great job being present” and giving back to the community.
Pat Cruser gave the quality committee report; the committee met July 19. Patient experience has been “great” and “at or above goal” for the past six months, according to Cruser. The quality committee reviewed service recovery and patient care incidents, and discussed medication errors and statistics for the months of May and June.
The DCMH medical assistant program started this week; this is the fifth cohort. “We provide a great career start for someone interested in getting into the medical field,” McKinney said of the program., describing it as “essentially a scholarship to become a medical assistant.” Participants are financially compensated for their time in the program.
McKinney continued with his CEO’s report, noting DCMH consistently sees insurance companies being aggressive with timely payment denials, something the revenue team is focused on. Healthcare staff turnover is now below 20%. “We’re trending very favorably,” McKinney said of turnover rates, noting the COVID-19 pandemic created “tremendous turnover with healthcare.” Clinical and quality metrics are also trending favorably.
Capital requests were reviewed. Most requests were for items covered in the routine replacement plan, such as a roof and sprinkler heads. There was a request for a surgical system at $40,000 and a new CT scanner that will replace the current CT scanner. There was also a request for an X-ray unit for the rehabilitation building.
All capital requests were approved, as were all reports.
The next hospital board meeting will be held Sept. 28.
