GREENSBURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital has partnered with the Indiana Rural Health Association to collect responses from residents through a Community Health Needs Assessment that will be used to highlight the strengths and determine the needs to further enhance the health of the community.
Based on feedback from several focus groups comprised of leaders in the community, the IRHA team has developed a survey to gather the information that will assist in better understanding the issues, barriers, and opportunities perceived by the residents of Decatur County.
“This survey is imperative in understanding the health and wellness needs of those we serve,” said Rex McKinney, DCMH President and CEO. “We encourage all community members to participate in the Community Health Needs Assessment (CHNA) which will help us develop action plans, programs and services our community needs.”
Per Internal Revenue Service guidelines, all non-profit hospitals must complete a CHNA at least once every three years to maintain their non-profit status.
For more than 10 years, the IRHA has provided this critical service to members to not only help them meet the IRS CHNA regulations but likewise, to learn how they can best serve their community, according to IRHA Senior Director, Phil Ellis.
“The CHNA report focuses on the health status of the population served by DCMH in Decatur County, including any gaps in care, significant health issues, cancer care, and much more,” said Ellis. “Our team produces a very comprehensive report that has proven to be a valuable tool hospitals can use to align their efforts with the needs of the community.”
The findings noted in the CHNA report will directly impact the strategic planning and response of DCMH.
“We appreciate our partnership with the Indiana Rural Health Association and look forward to receiving the results,” added McKinney. “This information will be used to support the ongoing efforts to improve the health of our community led by DCMH.”
Decatur County residents can complete the online survey by visiting https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/7RLJKLW. The survey will end on February 25th. Residents who complete the anonymous survey are eligible to enter a drawing for a chance to win a Therabody Handheld Massager valued at $300.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.