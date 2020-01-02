GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) congratulates Casandra Lowe, Outpatient Services manager, for recently completing an intensive management program.
DCMH celebrates commitment to lifelong learning and hard work. Dedicated, strong leadership emphasizes the importance of quality healthcare throughout the organization and to the community.
The Indiana Hospital Association (IHA), in partnership with the IU School of Public and Environmental Affairs, hosts two cohorts of the IHA Management Institute each year. Participants of the Management Institute study such topics as the art of successful interviewing, financial management for non-financial managers and techniques for conflict management and performance improvement.
Students can expect to hear presentations from health care management and human resources professionals. The health care-related case studies used for discussion in class can be taken back to their own health care workplace for further conversations and implementation. This 10-course program lasts approximately six months and concludes with the awarding of the Certified Health Care Manager designation.
Both emerging and experienced leaders in healthcare organizations can benefit from IHA Management Institute training. Students learn how to effectively communicate, manage a team, and work with a range of generations and work styles.
For more information about the IHA Management Institute, go to www.ihaconnect.org.
About Decatur County Memorial Hospital
Founded in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital serves the area with a broad range of inpatient and outpatient services and is continually improving quality by providing high value, patient centered care, leadership and education.
The hospital is supported by the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County through donations and bequests. More information on the facility and its offerings may be obtained at www.dcmh.net or www.facebook.com/dcmhgreensburg
Information provided
