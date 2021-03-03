GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital is pleased to announce that Marla Blum with the DCMH Senior Life Solutions program, has received the award for 2020 Office and Patient Coordinator of the Year.
To date, there are nearly 100 Senior Life Solutions programs across 27 states nationally. Top performing employees and programs are recognized annually based on their excellence in demonstrating the program’s values of care, compliance, and community.
This year, a total of five individuals and programs received this significant recognition and nine programs were named a finalist. Award recipients demonstrated outstanding patient care, excellent comprehension and execution of compliance regulations, and strong community engagement.
Award recipient Marla Blum said, “I very much appreciate this award. My coworkers, and especially the patients, make it very easy to come to work. Senior Life Solutions is an amazing program, and it’s inspirational to see the outcomes of our patients.”
DCMH Senior Life Solutions is an intensive outpatient group therapy program designed to meet the unique needs of senior adults living with symptoms of age-related depression or anxiety, dealing with difficult life transitions, a recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. The program staff includes a board-certified psychiatrist, licensed social workers, a registered nurse, and other professionals dedicated to the emotional well-being of seniors in the community.
Anyone can refer an individual to the program including family members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals.
For more information, call the DCMH Senior Life Solutions program at 812-663-1139.
ABOUT DECATUR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Founded in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital provides a wide range of valuable services to the community including high-value patient-centered care, leadership and education. DCMH is accredited by the DNV GL (International Healthcare Accreditation). To learn more about our history, management and services, visit dcmh.net or call 812-663-4331.
