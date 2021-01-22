The Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) Scholarship Program is intended for the education of individuals interested in a healthcare related field. DCMH is committed to helping prepare healthcare professionals for the future and offers a scholarship program as a recruitment tool and a community service.
If you’re interested in nursing, nutrition, healthcare technology, or one of the many other healthcare professions, we may have a way to help fund your education.
Any current high school senior in Decatur County or any student already enrolled in an accredited secondary school is eligible for the scholarship program. Acceptance into the student’s chosen program is required for funds to be released, but students can apply for the scholarship prior to acceptance being granted by the school. Accredited schools include vocational and technical colleges, community colleges, and universities.
All applications must be submitted to the DCMH Human Resource Department by April 30. Applications are available online at dcmh.net. It is important to remember scholarship recipients are not guaranteed a position within the organization. DCMH will consider the applications of scholarship recipients, along with all other applications. All final student applications may be scheduled to interview with the DCMH selection committee. All applicants will be notified once the DCMH Scholarship Selection Committee has made their final selections.
The DCMH Scholarship Program allows the hospital to invest in Decatur County residents pursuing a degree
in health care. If you are interested in learning more or would like to apply, please visit www.dcmh.net. Applications must be completed by April 30.
About Decatur County Memorial Hospital
Founded in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital serves the area with a broad range of inpatient and outpatient services and is continually improving quality by providing high value, patient centered care, leadership and education. The Hospital is supported by the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County through donations and bequests. More information on the facility and its offerings may be obtained at www.dcmh.net or www. facebook.com/dcmhgreensburg.
