GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome Brandi Johnson, RN, BSW, as the new Program Director for their Senior Life Solutions program.
Senior Life Solutions, an intensive outpatient group therapy program, is designed to meet the unique needs of seniors struggling with age-related depression, anxiety, difficult life transitions, recent health diagnosis, or the loss of a loved one. As Program Director, Brandi will be responsible for directing and coordinating the activities for program staff to ensure quality patient care, and provide community education to create awareness of the program.
Brandi graduated from Ivy Tech Community College in Richmond with her nursing degree in 2009 and graduated from Indiana University East in Richmond with a bachelor’s degree in social work.
Johnson said, “I’m excited to partner with such an outstanding team of people who address mental health needs for our senior population.”
Family members, physicians, self-referrals, or other health professionals can refer individuals to the program. For information on Decatur County Memorial Hospital Senior Life Solutions program, call 812-663-1139.
ABOUT SENIOR LIFE SOLUTIONS
Founded in 2003, Senior Life Solutions is managed by Psychiatric Medical Care (PMC), a leading behavioral healthcare management company. Focused on addressing the needs of rural and underserved communities, PMC manages inpatient behavioral health units, intensive outpatient programs, and telehealth services in more than 25 states. The company's services provide evaluation and treatment for patients suffering from depression, anxiety, mood disorders, memory problems, post-traumatic stress disorder, and other behavioral health problems. For more information, visit www.psychmc.com.
ABOUT DCMH
Since its founding in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital (DCMH) has provided a wide range of valuable services to the community. To learn more about DCMH history, management and services, visit the website at www.dcmh.net or call 812-663-4331. Decatur County Memorial Hospital is accredited by DNV-GL.
