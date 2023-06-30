GREENSBURG – Though it’s still a work in progress, the new rehabilitation facility under construction adjacent to Decatur County Memorial Hospital is slated to open in November.
During a recent exclusive first look event, some members of the public got a sneak peek of the facility.
“The rehab medical office building is going to fulfill a longstanding need in the community,” DCMH noted in a provided statement. “DCMH has an outstanding Rehab Department and team but is using substandard space, affecting the department’s capabilities.”
The facility’s exterior is complete. Inside, the walls are being painted and the rooms are all in place.
On completion, the first floor will hold physical, speech and occupational therapy spaces, rooms for cardiac and pulmonary rehab, and orthopedics.
The second floor will initially be used for physician office space.
Phase three cardiac rehab and massage patients will continue using the HealthConnect facility at the Decatur County Family YMCA.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.