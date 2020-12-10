GREENSBURG - As the nation anxiously awaits Emergency Use Authorization of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines, Decatur County Memorial Hospital is preparing to fulfill its duties as one of 50 Indiana hospitals chosen as a vaccination site serving the southeastern Indiana region.
It is anticipated the vaccine will arrive in Indiana within the next few weeks. The first vaccines will be distributed to health care workers who have the highest risk of exposure. As availability of the vaccine increases, DCMH will begin to vaccinate in order of most- to least-vulnerable community members. At this time, the vaccine has not been approved for children.
“The vaccination clinic is fully configured and ready to begin inoculations as soon as the vaccine is approved and delivered,” said DCMH CEO Rex McKinney. “Our team has worked diligently to ensure our community has available resources and the latest treatments for COVID-19. This specialized vaccination clinic is yet another example of how our team at DCMH serves our community.”
“As COVID-19 vaccine development continues to progress, Indiana’s health care professionals stand committed to the health and safety of all Hoosiers,” according to Laura McCaffrey, Indiana Hospital Association. “Together with the Indiana Department of Health, we pledge to follow a safe, transparent, and effective process for administering the vaccine to all who are eligible and choose to get vaccinated. Based on limited supplies in the first round of distribution, our initial goal is to protect those with the most risk of exposure, prevent them from giving it to vulnerable populations, and reinforce our healthcare workforce by preventing illness. Until Indiana has been broadly immunized, we continue to urge Hoosiers to wear a face mask, practice social distancing, wash your hands, and stay home when you are sick.”
For more information about COVID-19 protocols or vaccinations as they become available, visit dcmh.net/covid.
