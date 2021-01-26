GREENSBURG — Decatur County Memorial Hospital upgraded its patient monitoring and telehealth systems, recently installing a system that will allow hospital staff to improve their patient care and improve staff efficiencies.
A noninvasive technology located beside each bad allows a central systemto monitor each patient from a central location. The upgrades alert clinicians of any changes which may need to be checked via mobile device. The system also cuts time spent searching for important equipment.
DCMH has installed a newly released patient safety platform called “Masimo SafetyNet.” The newly installed telehealth system offers patients the opportunity to return to their homes with the security of knowing their important vital signs are being remotely monitored. The new technology, is a cloud-based remote data capture and surveillance platform accessible from a patient’s Android or iOS smartphone or smart device.
CEO Rex McKinney said, “Patient safety and care is a top priority at DCMH. With this technology, we are able to decrease unnecessary visits to the emergency room, lower readmission rates and increase access to DCMH healthcare providers.”
“Sharing this data with a primary care physician can provide valuable information to guide the care plan for chronically ill patients,” McKinney added.
