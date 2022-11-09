GREENSBURG — A ribbon cutting ceremony was held Friday afternoon behind Decatur County Memorial Hospital to celebrate the official completion and opening of a new walking trail.
Hospital staff and leadership gathered alongside well-wishers, local press and Honda representatives to christen the new path.
The path is a quarter of a mile long and wraps around the perimeter of the hospital grounds.
Contracts were awarded and completed by Globe Asphalt and High Grade Excavating to complete the path.
A map can be found on the DCMH website at: https://www.dcmh.net/dcmh-walking-path/
DCMH Foundation Director Mandy Lohrum, DCMH President and CEO Rex McKinney and Honda Senior Vice President Larry Geise spoke before the ribbon cutting ceremony.
Each discussed Honda’s contributions to the hospital over the years as well as the hospital’s own outreach to the community. Their partnership is nearing $100,000 given by Honda to the hospital since 2009, according to Geise.
“We just finished this project and it’s such a blessing to see our community already enjoying this great walking path,” McKinney said. “The walking path is being utilized by ... patients, family members and our team members here so it’s already achieving what we want to achieve with regards to engaging our community right here on campus and also being very focused on health and wellness.”
The trail was created to provide a safe, secure outdoor space for patients, families and employees of the hospital as well as representing the community working together to fulfill potential.
A grant received from the Honda Foundation in addition to a generous, unnamed DCMH advocate and donor helped bring this project to completion.
“It’s a great day for us to celebrate the completion of this walking trail and it’s our community’s newest asset,” Geise said. “Really, this is a great example of what we can all do together when we think about how we want to grow together as a community and as business partners.”
