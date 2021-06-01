GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital officials, representatives from the Decatur County/Greensburg Chamber of Commerce, hospital staff, well-wishers and Mayor Joshua Marsh recently gathered at 813 N. Lincoln Street for a ribbon cutting ceremony at a site now known as the DCMH Medical Services building.
It will initially serve as office space for new physician Dr. Kteleh, and is expected to meet other hospital needs in the near future.
Dr. Kteleh received formal Internal Medicine training at the University of Missouri in Columbia and Kansas City in 2003.
He received Rheumatology Fellowship Training in 2006 at the prestigious Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.
Dr. Kteleh practiced Rheumatology in North Dakota for two years prior to becoming a Hoosier in 2010. He then provided care alongside Medical Consultants of Muncie and IU Health, before establishing ROCI.
He is very passionate about giving back to his community, and participates in several non-profit organizations in his free time.
Dr. Kteleh and his family currently reside in Fishers.
Dr. Kteleh takes pride in the role he plays in improving his patients’ quality of life, and understands the importance of explaining medical problems to his patients and formulating a treatment plan with them.
He said he is thrilled to be expanding his practice to serve the community of Greensburg, where ROCI will provide patient-focused, results-oriented treatment.
