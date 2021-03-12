GREENSBURG - Decatur County Memorial Hospital is pleased to welcome DeAnn Brewer, MD and Karen Summe, MD to its growing list of health care professionals serving the community.
A graduate of the IU School of Medicine, Dr. Brewer practices internal medicine. She served her residency at Methodist Hospital, Indianapolis and is expertly trained to diagnose and treat a wide range of disease and conditions such as diabetes, heart disease, hypertension and thyroid disease. She has special interest in prevention and integrative wellness, as well as treating obesity and hormone replacement therapy in appropriate candidates.
In addition to being a member of the American College of Physicians and Indiana State Medical Association, Dr. Brewer also holds membership in the American Academy of Anti-Aging Medicine and the Christian Medical and Dental Association. She enjoys spending time at home with her husband, three children and two Landseer Newfoundland dogs as well as reading, journaling/writing, playing the violin, and downhill skiing.
Dr. Summe is a general surgeon, specializing in abdominal surgeries including the esophagus, stomach, liver, gallbladder, hernias and colon. She is a graduate of Louisiana State University School of Medicine and completed her residency at University of Cincinnati College of Medicine. She received additional training in minimally invasive surgery completing a fellowship at St. John Hospital and Medical Center in Detroit. Providing minimally invasive approaches to surgery provides her patients with less pain, less scarring and a faster recovery.
As a general surgeon, she seeks to provide patients with concrete solutions to their ailments. She enjoys treating a broad range of surgical diseases, with her primary commitment being to provide patients with compassionate, quality care. When she is not working, she enjoys spending time with her family.
ABOUT DECATUR COUNTY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL
Founded in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital provides a wide range of services to the community including high-value patient-centered care, leadership and education. DCMH is accredited by the DNV GL (International Healthcare Accreditation). To learn more about our history, management and services, visit dcmh.net or call 812-663-4331.
