GREENSBURG — Dr. Douglas Y. Roese, Dr. Michael J. Buckmaster, and Dr. Jason W. Christie, board certified vascular surgeons, lead a new and expanding vascular care service at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
The Vascular Center provides comprehensive diagnosis, prevention, and treatment of a wide variety of vascular conditions, filling a need for patients in and around Decatur County. “We treat patients with the types of diseases that are mostly underserved in this area,” said Dr. Buckmaster.
Dr. Roese performed a new vascular procedure at DCMH, an arteriovenous fistula, in November, 2019. The availability of this procedure is so significant for patients in the surrounding area. An arteriovenous fistula procedure connects an artery to a vein, allowing a good blood flow for dialysis. This procedure is performed on patients who are in need of some type of dialysis due to kidney failure.
According to DialysisPatientCitizen.org., there are currently 8,242 dialysis patients spread throughout Indiana. Kidney Care Partners reports that 13,370 people in Indiana have end stage renal disease.
One of the leading causes of kidney disease is adult-onset diabetes and high blood pressure. The number of patients needing dialysis in order to continue living with kidney disease continues to rise.
Three dialysis centers operate in this area, creating a need for vascular care. The DCMH Vascular Center offers other procedures available to dialysis patients, including arteriovenous graft placement, revision of arteriovenous grafts and fistulas, placement of temporary hemodialysis access and peritoneal dialysis access.
Dr. Buckmaster stressed that “with appropriate care and treatment, strokes, loss of limbs, and loss of life can be prevented. Vascular problems can occur in both men and women, are more likely to occur with age, and if left untreated, can become progressively worse.”
The specialty surgeons at DCMH can also offer treatment plans and procedures for varicose veins, such as vein stripping, phlebectomies, and vain ablations. Procedures now available to treat a range of vascular problems include endovascular and open aneurysm repair, carotid endarterectomy, lower extremity revascularization, angioplasty, stent graft, and wound care and debridement.
DCMH acquired specialized instrumentation and supplies for vascular services. DCMH surgery staff obtained support from the surgeons who performed mock procedures for training purposes; from the lead certified surgical technologist who helped with setup and training; and from the surgical staff at Southern Indiana Surgery. DCMH staff also obtained experience in pre-operative and post-operative care of patients.
“Our team is honored to have these outstanding surgeons on board and providing services to our community,” said Rex McKinney, President/CEO of Decatur County Memorial Hospital. “Enhancing these services will provide improved access to care for those in our region who have specialized vascular needs.”
All procedures have gone well with no complications. More procedures are scheduled, but doctors are also assisting patients with many types of vascular difficulties using less invasive treatments. For more information, visit dcmh.net/health-services or call 812-663-1311.
About Decatur County Memorial Hospital
Founded in 1922, Decatur County Memorial Hospital serves the area with a broad range of inpatient and outpatient services and is continually improving quality by providing high value, patient centered care, leadership and education. The Hospital is supported by the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County through donations and bequests.
More information on the facility and its offerings may be obtained at www.dcmh.net or www.facebook.com/dcmhgreensburg.
