GREENSBURG — Undoubtedly, you’ve read or heard about an emerging novel coronavirus recently dubbed COVID-19. Decatur County Memorial Hospital is taking these emerging threats seriously as opportunities to evaluate its current policies and procedures, equipment, and training to meet the current needs of its patients and community.
DCMH has implemented protocols to identify, care for, and prevent the potential spread of COVID-19.
As part of this implementation, the hospital is asking for the community’s help to prevent possible spread to other patients and to DCMH staff.
All Decatur County residents are being asked to comply with the following recommendations:
1. Any person who has traveled within the last 14 days or who has been in direct contact with someone who has traveled within the last 14 days from China, Iran, Italy, South Korea, or Japan should contact the Decatur County Health Department at 812-663-8301) or Jennifer Baltus, DCMH Infection Prevention at 812-663-1310) to receive information and education about risks, signs, symptoms, monitoring, and prevention of the spread of COVID-19.
2. If you are at risk due to travel as stipulated above and are experiencing signs and symptoms of COVID-19 such as fever and/or signs of lower respiratory illness (cough or shortness of breath) you are asked to call ahead to notify your physician or nurse practitioner’s office or the DCMH Emergency Department or Well Clinic before coming in if you feel you need to be seen. Be sure to let the employee know that you are at risk for COVID-19 because of your travel exposure and symptoms. You will be asked to wait at home until DCMH’s Infection Prevention Department calls to evaluate if you are a potential Patient Under Investigation (PUI) for COVID-19 by the CDC guidelines. You may then be directed to come to the DCMH Emergency Department.
3. If immediate, emergent care is needed, call 9-1-1. Be sure to tell them you may have COVID-19.
The hospital is asking for everyone’s cooperation in this plan so they can be prepared to protect staff and patients, including you, in the best way possible without exposing others to the highly contagious virus.
“The most important work we can do for our community is educate, understand, and prepare to manage whatever healthcare challenges we face. The coronavirus situation is no different. Our staff routinely prepares for this type of event, and we are ever vigilant in ensuring readiness at all times,” said Cathy Wichman, MSN, RN, RN-BC, Chief Nursing Officer.
COVID-19 is a respiratory illness that can be spread from person to person through the air and on surfaces. Signs and symptoms of the virus include fever with cough, and/or shortness of breath associated with lower respiratory tract illnesses, including pneumonia in both lungs.
There currently is no specific treatment for COVID-19. Medical care is provided to help relieve the symptoms. It is a virus which cannot be cured with antibiotics.
While being prepared for COVID-19 is important, DCMH wants to caution the community to be aware of, and protected from, the widespread respiratory virus that is currently being seen in high numbers in Decatur County and across the nation: influenza.
The best way to protect yourself is to avoid being exposed to any illness (including COVID-19 or influenza) by:
• Avoiding close contact with people who are sick,
• Avoiding touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands,
• Washing your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds or using an alcohol-based hand sanitizer,
• Staying home if you are ill,
• Staying up-to-date on vaccinations (currently there is no vaccine available for COVID-19),
• Coughing/sneezing into the crook of your elbow or into a tissue then washing your hands,
• And cleaning high-touch areas like door knobs, light switches, countertops, phones, keyboards, computer mice, etc. frequently.
Jennifer Baltus, MSN RN CPHQ, Quality Outcomes & Infection Prevention Coordinator, Immunization Clinic Manager said, “These actions sound too simple to be true, but it truly is a lesson in how germs are spread and prevented. It is much easier to prevent illness than it is to treat it.”
COVID-19 is an evolving virus. The plan of action from a nationwide, statewide, countywide, and local perspective is also ever evolving. DCMH intends to continue to keep the Decatur County community updated as needed.
For more information, check out www.cdc.gov/coronavirus.
