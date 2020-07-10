GREENSBURG – Decatur County Memorial Hospital hosted a drive-thru version of its annual Healthy Fair from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday at Greensburg Elementary School.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, organizers were hesitant to hold an indoor event for as many people as the event usually attracts.
The Healthy Fair, which traditionally provides a variety of free health-related screenings and a wide range of informational opportunities, is important to many Decatur County residents, especially those who have little or no insurance, so organizers at the hospital gave a great deal of thought to how they could turn it into an outdoor event. That was the birth of the drive-thru Healthy Fair.
This year, participants literally drove through the event. Their first stop was a tent where they received a consent form. They then drove to the registration tent where the paperwork was finalized and they were given instructions on how the process would go. They then drove to one of six lab tents where they were asked to enter the tent; there they had their labs drawn.
Through the support of the Hospital Foundation of Decatur County, providers at the Healthy Fair were able to give free Comprehensive Metabolic Panels, Lipid Panels and an A1C.
The participants then drove to the last tent where they were given a goodie bag of information from sponsors and past vendors as well as a voucher for a free lunch at Jimmy John’s, provided by the fair’s lunch sponsors.
The entire event was provided at no charge to the participants, and 273 people receive free labs and 321 individuals receive free lunch vouchers.
Organizers noted the Healthy Fair could not have been possible without the Hospital Foundation and major sponsors Honda Manufacturing of Indiana, Noles Family Dental, Napoleon State Bank, Arbor Grove Village, Centra Credit Union, Delta Faucet and Franciscan Health.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.