DCREMC grant reipients

Decatur County REMC recently provided 10 local organizations with nearly $15,000 in Operation Round Up grants.

 Photo provided

GREENSBURG – Decatur County REMC members who participate in Operation Round Up donated grants totaling $14,800. Since the start of the program in 2001, 304 grants have been given totaling more than $565,000.

Decatur County REMC’s Operation Round Up program allows members to round up their electric bills each month. This money is then put into a fund and given back locally through community grants twice a year, in February and August.

Sixty-five percent of Decatur County REMC members participate in the program.

Some might think it’s just a bit of extra change, but to the nonprofit organizations who receive these grants it’s so much more.

Organizations who received funding in August 2022 are:

• Greensburg Community Schools Champions Together

• Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department

• Ripley County Humane Society

• Boy Scouts of America Troop #500

• People Assisting Animals in Need (PAAIN)

• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry

• Greensburg Bread of Life

•Main Street Westport

• Speranza Inc.

• Developmental Services Inc.

Information provided

- Information provided

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you