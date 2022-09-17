GREENSBURG – Decatur County REMC members who participate in Operation Round Up donated grants totaling $14,800. Since the start of the program in 2001, 304 grants have been given totaling more than $565,000.
Decatur County REMC’s Operation Round Up program allows members to round up their electric bills each month. This money is then put into a fund and given back locally through community grants twice a year, in February and August.
Sixty-five percent of Decatur County REMC members participate in the program.
Some might think it’s just a bit of extra change, but to the nonprofit organizations who receive these grants it’s so much more.
Organizations who received funding in August 2022 are:
• Greensburg Community Schools Champions Together
• Adams Township Volunteer Fire Department
• Ripley County Humane Society
• Boy Scouts of America Troop #500
• People Assisting Animals in Need (PAAIN)
• Hoosiers Feeding the Hungry
• Greensburg Bread of Life
•Main Street Westport
• Speranza Inc.
• Developmental Services Inc.
Information provided
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.