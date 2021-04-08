GREENSBURG - Local authorities are on the lookout for a female suspect who escaped from custody early Thursday morning.
A release from the Decatur County Sheriff's Department reads:
At approximately 5:40 a.m. Thursday, April 8, 2021, inmate April Nicole Day, 20, escaped from custody while at Decatur County Memorial Hospital.
Day is described as a white female, 5’6, approximately 160 pounds, with bleach blonde hair and blue eyes.
She was last seen it the area of the hospital, 720 N Lincoln Street, Greensburg.
She was last seen wearing a black sports bra, black shorts, no shoes, and was on foot.
Anyone with information that will help in the apprehension of the April Nicole Day is asked to contact the Decatur County Dispatch Center at 812-222-4911 or the DCSD administrative lines at 812-663-8125.
Anyone who sees the escapee is asked to immediately call 9-1-1.
