GREENSBURG - Decatur County Sheriff Dave Durant on Tuesday informed the Decatur County Council that his department has been awarded a $250,000 Community Oriented Policing Services (COPS) grant.
Crediting DCSD Administrative Supervisor Ashley Wilson and Sgt. Rob Goodfellow for their work, Durant told the council the grant will pay for a new deputy for two years with funding left over for overtime and other potentially unforeseen expenses. In return, the county must hire another deputy and agree to keep both new hires on staff after the initial two years have passed.
The sheriff described the situation as a "buy one, get one free" opportunity for the county.
"An at the end of the third year, we pick up the tab for the rest, and we retain those deputies," he said.
Durant's Chief Deputy Bob Ray has retired.
"I've decided to not replace him, but to beef up our road patrol positions," Durant said. "We were so behind in our numbers, it was more important to do that than hire another administrative officer."
Re-examining the staffing needs of the county was one of Durant's campaign promises, and he said that process has drawn to a close.
"With this COPS grant, we'll have three years to plan on covering those salaries, and it helps us now," he said. "Hopefully, that will help the person who takes my position if I'm not re-elected."
The additional officers will also allow everyone at the DCSD to get the time off they are promised and should cut down on the amount of overtime hours logged by local deputies, he added.
Returning to the grant discussion, he said, "We have not had a grant this big in 12 to 15 years. This is a prime opportunity, in my opinion, to get us to the number that I think we can operate at for many, many years to come."
The sheriff said the addition of two deputies would bring the department up to 18 full-time road patrol officers and deputies.
Durant said Decatur County was very fortunate to have been selected for this funding, noting that the DCSD is one of just 13 law enforcement agencies in the entire state of Indiana to have been selected for this year's COPS grant cycle.
The sheriff asked the council for a commitment to provide the additional funding needed for the two years covered by the grant period and for keeping the deputies on staff following the two years.
The matter must be legally advertised before the council can vote on it, but council members did agree in principle to the sheriff's request.
An official vote is likely when the council next meets on Aug. 18.
