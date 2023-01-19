GREENSBURG – Decatur County Sheriff Bill Meyerrose appealed to the Decatur County Commissioners recently to purchase body and dash cameras for the law enforcement officers at the DCSD.
He then presented three quotes to the county leaders.
The first quote was for 18 body cams at a cost of $119,000. The second quote was for 18 in-car dash cameras for $123,000. The third quote for 18 dash cameras, each equipped with a license plate reader, was $170,000.
The quotes were actually from a study done in 2022, and Meyerrose said that the actual price would be 15 to 20% higher.
“With the change of administration, we were told they would hold those quotes for us until January 31st of this year,” he said. Later in the meeting, he said two more grants to defray the purchase cost were in process.
Meyerrose added that the manufacturer also offered interest free financing, and noted that the Indiana State Police recently outfitted their troopers with the QPA system.
Meyerrose said grants had been written to purchase the body cams. One was due on December 15, the results of which were not apparent yet.
“We feel positive we’re gonna get it,” he said. “It’s gonna pay about $11,200 toward the body cam purchase. So what I’m seeking today is to move forward with the purchase of body cams and dash cams, again, with the purchase agreement paid over 5 years.”
The whole project totaled $243,000 over 5 years, with an initial payment of $43,000 and then $19,000 yearly for the next 5 years.
Commissioner Pasel confirmed that the total project quote included the in-car dash cams with license plate readers, and then questioned Meyerrose about digital storage capabilities. Meyerrose told him that the prices include indefinite cloud-based storage.
“It’s a good system, and we’ve had good results with the state police,” the sheriff said. “Another nice thing about this system is that if in 5 years there’s a hardware upgrade we get that free.”
Much discussion ensued between the commissioners, the county auditor, and county council president Danny Peters.
Commissioner Emsweller said he wanted to see some of the commissary budget used to defray the cam purchase price, but Commissioner Koors did not favor such an approach.
Peters said the commissary fund was expected to bring in more than $800,000 in 2023, and Pasel said roughly $40,000 of that was not yet appropriated.
Pasel asked Meyerrose if he preferred body cams or dash cams and the sheriff indicated he prefers body cams.
“And if we ordered the dash cams, it wouldn’t be until November when we’d receive them,” he added.
After a discussion of the money needed for the yearly replacement of service vehicles, the commissioners voted to approve the purchase of body cameras and forego the purchase of dash cams at this time.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.