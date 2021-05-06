GREENSBURG - The Decatur County United Fund recently awarded $9,193 in grants through the $150,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant.
Champions of Youth was granted $2,047 for a computer and software, printer and scanner. This will allow them to better facilitate their mentors, students, and core program.
New Directions received $7,146 for air purifiers and filters, sanitation washer, dryer and dishwasher, and desktop computer.
To date, $136,215 has been awarded to 16 nonprofit agencies serving Decatur County from the ERI Grant.
These grants are made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Decatur County United Fund is a member.
Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 and must be a nonprofit organization that provides health and human services in Decatur County and has an immediate need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grantees must address a goal in education, health, or income; have an output they are working towards, and provide measurable outcomes.
Grants are reviewed by a grant team consisting of DCUF board member Jayne McCleland, treasurer Brad Schutte, and executive director Joane Cunningham.
Other key partners include Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning, past board president Daryl Tressler, and public relations manager with Alex Sefton. Also serving on the committee is Rick Nobbe and Mayor Josh Marsh.
For more information, Cunningham at unitedfunddc@etczone.com or 812-663-3342.
