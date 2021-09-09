GREENSBURG - The Decatur County United Fund has awarded $10,253 from the WAVE 2 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant funding. All funds from the WAVE 2 Grant have now been awarded.
Our Hospice of Decatur County was awarded $2,500 for food and gas cards for the families of a loved one in hospice care in Decatur County. These cards are made available to those who need financial help.
The Decatur County Firemen’s Association was awarded $7,753 to purchase Tyvek-style suits and other needed Personal Protection Equipment.
These grants are made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Decatur County United Fund is a member. These funds are to benefit delivering basic needs assistance to individuals through nonprofit partnerships.
Grantees all addressed a goal in education, health, or income; have an output they are working towards; and provide measurable outcomes.
Grants are reviewed by a grant team consisting of DCUF board member Jayne McCleland, treasurer Brad Schutte, and Executive Director Joane Cunningham. Other key partners include Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning, Past Board President Daryl Tressler along with Alex Sefton, Public Relations Manager. Also serving on the committee is Rick Nobbe and Mayor Josh Marsh.
For more information, contact Cunningham at unitedfunddc@etczone.com or 812-663-3342.
