GREENSBURG - The Decatur County United Fund has awarded $8,443 in grants through the $150,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant.
Girl Scouts of Central Indiana has been granted $1,633 for Safe Start Troop Kits, and for three months rental at Studebaker Studio for troop meetings since they cannot meet in the schools due to Covid-19 restrictions.
In addition, Greensburg Community Schools is receiving $6,810 to purchase water filling stations and water coolers to keep students hydrated throughout the day, and three plastic bag sealing machines to meet current CDC guidelines for food safety.
To date, $79,537 has been awarded to nine nonprofit agencies serving Decatur County from the ERI Grant. These grants are made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Decatur County United Fund is a member.
Applicants can apply for up to $10,000 and must be a nonprofit organization that provides health and human services in Decatur County and has an immediate need due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Grantees must address a goal in education, health, or income; have an output they are working towards, and provide measurable outcomes.
Grants are reviewed by a grant team consisting of United Fund Board President, Jayne McCleland, United Fund Treasurer Brad Schutte, and Executive Director Joane Cunningham. Other key partners include Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning, Board President Daryl Tressler along with Alex Sefton, Resource Development Director. Also serving on the committee is Greensburg Mayor Josh Marsh and Decatur County Commissioner Rick Nobbe.
For more information, contact Joane Cunningham, Executive Director, at unitedfunddc@etczone.com or 812-663-3342.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.