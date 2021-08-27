GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund has awarded $62,633 of the $76,722 WAVE 2 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant funding.
Carousel Play and Learn Center was awarded $6,825 to provide a 2-year subscription for Daycare HiMama software and nine tablets for classrooms and administration. This will also allow better communication with working parents and staff. Classroom teachers will utilize the software by communicating with parents, tracking student data and observations, as well as sharing lesson plans, daily activities, photos, and meals.
Decatur County Family YMCA was awarded $25,000 to purchase a mini-bus to deliver meals to meal sites throughout the county and expand after-school transportation. The mobile food sites will allow DCFY to serve meals in neighborhoods that have a need and reduce the amount of travel for participants (and those without transportation) and to ensure a safe place or shelter site to eat inside the vehicle. The mini-bus will provide much needed transportation for after-school programs to increase STEM-based field trips.
New Directions received their WAVE 2 COVID-19 ERI Grant of $20,808 for salaries and shelter utilities. This allows them to provide residential and non-residential services to victims of domestic violence in the community.
Speranza House was awarded $10,000 for budgetary needs and to cover salaries to maintain 24-hour coverage for women in the recovery house. Maintaining an experienced staff is essential to programs/services.
These grants are made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Decatur County United Fund is a member. These funds are to benefit delivering basic needs assistance to individuals through nonprofit partnerships.
Grantees all addressed a goal in education, health, or income; have an output they are working towards; and provide measurable outcomes.
Grants are reviewed by a grant team consisting of United Fund Board Member Jayne McCleland, United Fund Treasurer Brad Schutte, and United Fund Executive Director Joane Cunningham. Other key partners include Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning, Past Board President Daryl Tressler along with Alex Sefton, Public Relations Manager. Also serving on the committee is Rick Nobbe and Mayor Josh Marsh.
For more information, contact Cunningham at unitedfunddc@etczone.com or 812-663-3342.
