GREENSBURG - The Decatur County United Fund is pleased to announce the 2021 campaign is underway and will soon conduct this year’s fundraising efforts in the “Building Community Together” campaign. This year’s goal is $520,000.
“The Decatur County United Fund mobilizes a single fundraising campaign to raise money for a diverse range of nonprofits serving Decatur County," Joane Cunningham, Executive Director of the United Fund, said. "Each February, 501c3 health and human service nonprofit agencies can apply to the United Fund for funding for the following year. The Community Investment Committee reviews applications and interviews agencies requesting funding. After completing all nonprofit inquiries, the Community Investment Committee gives thorough consideration as to community need in preparing its recommendation to the Board."
The 2021 campaign dollars will support 15 agencies and 20 programs in 2022. They include Advocates for Children, American Red Cross, Catch A Ride, Champions of Youth, Children’s Advocacy Center of Southeastern Indiana, Greensburg Community Bread of Life, Carousel Play and Learn Center, Community Healthcare Clinic, Decatur County Youth Baseball, Girl Scouts, Decatur County Human Service Food Pantry, Head Start, Our Hospice of Decatur County, Greensburg Rural Works Program, Speranza House and Decatur County Family YMCA.
“We appreciate everyone’s support and the support of the entire county when it comes to making sure our health and human services agencies are here to do just that, serve the human needs of our community. United Fund dollars are very important for our funded partners to meet budgetary program needs,” Cunningham said.
“We ask that the community consider giving one of several ways," she continued. "Company campaigns are a great way to support the work of the United Fund and the many agencies they serve. If available, payroll deduction is the simplest way to pledge to the United Fund. Donations can be mailed to the Decatur County United Fund at 108 S. Broadway, Suite 1, Greensburg, IN 47240. You can also pledge online on our Facebook page or visit www.dcuf.com and “DONATE” on our website at any time. Follow the simple instructions.”
“Each year, we have a chance to change lives," Amy Bray, United Fund Board President, added. "Your gift to the United Fund will ensure that all children have access to educational opportunities; that vulnerable children have a voice with the right people in their corner; that hard-working families can get the support that meets their needs; that all residents of Decatur County will have help when tragedy strikes and they need it the most. These local resources are essential to the overall well-being of our community.”
Decatur County United Fund has been in operation since 1957. Its mission is mobilizing the power of our community to develop and maintain resources to meet human needs.
Its vision is to improve the quality of life for the people of Decatur County, especially the most vulnerable; increase human and capital resources available to support our community partner’s efforts to address community-wide goals; and serve as a community leader developing and leveraging diverse, collaborative partnerships to impact health and human services outcomes.
For more information, contact Cunningham at unitedfunddc@etczone.com.
