GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund recently recognized its outgoing South Decatur High School student board member Jack Hamilton and welcomed Makayla Somers in her new role as student director.
Hamilton served his two-year term from June 1, 2021 to May 31, 2023. He was an active volunteer for the Strawberry Festival and Day of Caring. He was engaged in board governance, policy reviews, fundraising, and volunteer opportunities.
At South Decatur, Jack was active in SADD, Key Club, National Honor Society, academic teams, cross country and track.
“We wish Jack good luck in his next adventure at Purdue University,” Decatur County United Fund Executive Director Joane Cunningham said. “Jack is an outstanding student and will do very well at Purdue. The United Fund has been fortunate to have Jack serve on the board and appreciates his desire to give back to his community.”
Somers is currently a junior at South Decatur High School. Her involvements includes basketball, volleyball, cheer, student council, FCA, SADD, Key Club, class president, 4-H Future Builders, Junior Leaders, and Mayor’s Youth Council.
She will serve a two-year term from June 1, 2023 to May 31, 2023.
“Makayla will gain greater knowledge of board governance, policies, procedures, finance, and our community during her tenure on the Decatur County United Fund board,” Cunningham said.
For more information about the DCUF student directors or the local United Fund in general, contact Cunningham at 821-663-3342 or unitedfunddc@etczone.com, or visit www.dcuf.com.
