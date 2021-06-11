GREENSBURG – The Decatur County United Fund has awarded $13,785 in grants through the $150,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative Grant.
The Hospital Foundation of Decatur County has been granted $13,785 to allow for the training of four individuals to become on-going trainers of Mental Health First Aid and then to train 70 community members in Mental Health First Aid.
These resources will impact the physical, emotional, and mental well-being of children, families and communities. One in 20 U.S. adults experience serious mental illness each year. One in six U.S. youth aged 6-17 experience a mental health disorder each year. 50% of all lifetime mental illness begins by age 14, and 75% by age 24.
The $150,000 COVID-19 Economic Relief Initiative funds for Decatur County have now been fully awarded with a total of 17 nonprofits impacted by this funding. These grants are made possible through a partnership between Lilly Endowment, Inc. and Indiana United Ways, the state professional association of which Decatur County United Fund is a member.
Grantees all addressed a goal in education, health, or income; have an output they are working towards, and provide measurable outcomes.
Grants are reviewed by a grant team consisting of United Fund Board Member, Jayne McCleland, United Fund Treasurer Brad Schutte, and Executive Director Joane Cunningham. Other key partners include the Decatur County Community Foundation Executive Director Tami Wenning, Past Board President Daryl Tressler along with Alex Sefton, Public Relations Manager. Also serving on the committee is Rick Nobbe and Mayor Josh Marsh.
For more information, contact Joane Cunningham, Executive Director at unitedfunddc@etczone.com or 812-663-3342.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.