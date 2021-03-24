GREENSBURG - The Decatur County Visitors Commission (Tourism) has put together a new entertainment map, a "fun map," of the city of Greensburg. The result is a colorful portrayal of anything fun in town.
"Believe it or not, a lot of people will stop in at the Visitors Center (211 N. Broadway Street) asking for a map of our walking trails in town," said Tourism Director Phil Deiwert. "They'll say something like, 'My wife is here for a function at the art gallery' or 'My husband's here to watch a ball game and I'd like to take a walk.' It's interesting to hear that someone is coming to Greensburg for an event, not that we don't have events here, but Greensburg is becoming a tourist destination and for natives that's pretty exciting. So, that's an important priority for Tourism but it's also important for economic development."
To help Greensburg grow as a community and attract new residents, improvements in recent years have included trails, a splash pad, an amphitheater and a dog park. Those are things drawing folks to town that not all other Hoosier communities have, and to have a map listing all these elements is a basic need, Deiwert indicated.
The "fun map" project started with previous Tourism Director Melanie Maxwell. She created the first version, but the current Tourism staff has created the second generation.
"It's not intensely detailed, like a road map, but it's just kind of bright and fun. It zooms in on the downtown district and lists hotels, restaurants, and fun things to do, so we're calling it the fun map for right now," Deiwert said. "The other side has a bigger scale drawing of Greensburg, including the interstate and the highways coming in."
The map is in the finished stages now, and will be available for businesses to inquire about soon. Call the Decatur County Visitors Commission at 812-222-8733 for details and availability dates.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.