GREENSBURG – “Dead Serious…About Life” – a stage production about real life teenagers and the challenges of drugs, alcohol and teen pregnancy, in a musical format – is showing at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 11, and 3 p.m. Sunday, March 12, at the Greensburg Community High School auditorium, 1000 Central Avenue. Tickets are $7 in advance and $8 at the door.
Written to appeal to teenagers, “Dead Serious...About Life” is an upfront and blunt telling of an example story in which real life teens are faced with difficult decisions and their consequences.
The story begins at Spencer and Stephanie’s house. Mom and Dad have left for the weekend, and the party is beginning!
Throughout the course of the evening, the audience will meet characters with different personalities, their numerous problems, and their views about their lives.
The show exposes the audience to the issues of abortion, alcohol, drugs, religion, sex and suicide – issues most people don’t want to talk about or face in real life.
The final message that is communicated to the audience is that suicide only creates more problems than it really solves and that there is a better way to live.
For more information about the production, go to www.mish-inc.com.
